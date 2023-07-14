Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler and Colombian singer Shakira have been linked with each other since the 2023 NBA Playoffs. And by the looks of it, there's some truth to the romance rumors between them.

Apparently, Butler and Shakira have been seeing each other and going on multiple dates for some time now. In fact, they were recently spotted having dinner in London at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar, per ET Online. The two arrived at and left the restaurant separately, though onlookers dished on their date, with one saying that they were “looking cozy.”

Now, according to the latest updates, Butler and Shakira are enjoying each other's company. The Heat forward is said to be making “Shakira smile, and she feels happy spending time with him,” as shared by US Weekly. The Colombian artist, 46, is also reportedly unbothered by her 13-year age difference to the 33-year-old NBA athlete.

“They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there,” a source told US Weekly.

It remains to be seen if the relationship between Jimmy Butler and Shakira will further develop, though a lot of fans are certainly hoping for the best for the duo. After all, for those following the singer faithfully, they would know that she's coming from a breakup with ex-partner Gerard Pique that has since turned nasty.

Shakira has since moved to Miami, Florida along with her kids for a fresh start. And clearly, she's also trying to take a step forward in her life with a new romance.