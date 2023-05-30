Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

They’re back, baby! The Miami Heat are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since their 2020 Bubble run. Much has been made about Jimmy Butler’s heroics for most of the postseason. The biggest story of the Heat’s run, though, has to be their role players stepping up in critical moments. From Gabe Vincent to Caleb Martin to Duncan Robinson’s revival, this Miami team is loaded. For Jimmy Butler, however, their supporting cast is more than just, well, role players.

Heat’s Jimmy Butler: “I don’t call them role players. I call them teammates… We got some hoopers. We got some real deal basketball players that can score, can defend, can pass and can win games for us.”

Indeed, Butler’s teammates have won multiple games for the Heat in their 2023 Finals run. After being benched for most of the season, Robinson found his deadly shooting touch that tortured defenses in 2020. Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry held down the point guard position, even launching their own scoring barrages at one point. Caleb Martin fought through an injury and powered Miami through the decider Game 7 to send them to the NBA Finals.

The Heat might also get some reinforcements back in time for the NBA Finals, too. After missing most of the postseason due to a hand injury, Tyler Herro is expected to return to the Finals. Herro’s return should give Butler and his teammates a much-needed reprieve in the postseason. Still, if Miami wants to finish the job and win the chip, they’ll need their stellar team play to continue against a loaded Nuggets squad.