The Boston Celtics went down in flames in Game 7, and it’s Caleb Martin who lit up Jayson Tatum and company. Martin played a massive role in the Heat’s successful 103-84 takedown of Boston on the road, scoring 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field, including four 3-pointers made on six attempts from deep. Moreover, his performance in Game 7 put Martin on top of the all-time list for most points by an undrafted player in a Conference or NBA Finals, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Caleb Martin has scored 132 points in the Conference Finals (through 23 tonight). He has passed John Starks in the 1994 NBA Finals (124) for the most points in a Conference or NBA Finals by an undrafted player in the Modern Draft Era (since 1966-67).

What was expected to be a tight, back-and-forth affair at the TD Garden Monday night turned out to be a lopsided victory by the Miami Heat, who came right out of the gate firing on all cylinders. Caleb Martin smoked the Celtics for 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field with two 3-pointers in the first half. With Martin and Jimmy Butler teaming up on offense, the Heat were able to erect an 11-point lead at the half — a sizable advantage for the Heat that they continued to add to in the final two quarters of the contest.

While Jimmy Butler is the best player of the Heat without a doubt, Miami would not have gotten this far without the fantastic support he’s been getting from Caleb Martin and the rest of the team’s role players.