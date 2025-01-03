MIAMI – After the Miami Heat lost to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night, 128-115, Jimmy Butler did not hold back on his feelings about his current state with the team. It was another off-night for Butler who saw his role diminish after coming back from a stomach illness that kept him out five games as he spoke about his lack of “joy” in basketball.

Butler would echo his frustration in how he's being utilized on the court, saying he is not used to the past two games where the activity level was low, scoring nine points in back-to-back games. He would say that he wants to see himself “get my joy back from playing basketball” and would add “wherever that may be” to his statement.

“What do I want to see happen? I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball, and wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon,” Butler said. “But want to get my joy back. I'm happy here, you know, off the court, but I want to be back to somewhere dominant. I want to hoop. I want to help this team win, right now, I'm not doing it.”

After that question, Butler would be asked if he can find his joy back with the Heat which garnered a simple response from the 35-year-old.

“Probably not,” Butler said.

Heat's Jimmy Butler speaks about his current role

There is no doubt that the trade speculation will reach its highest point now since Butler didn't seem confident that he could reach that “joy” in Miami. In Thursday night's loss, Butler finished with nine points on three of six shooting where he recorded a -27 on the floor.

Butler would speak about the usage of himself in the game and in talking about the role, said that he did what he was asked to do, and spoke about not being used in providing a heavy work rate on offense.

“I was focused,” Butler said. “I did my job, or what at least my job is now.”

“It can be my role here. I mean, that's not what I'm used to to being,” Butler said. “I haven't been that since my first, second, third year in the league, where I just went out there and played defense, but I competed, I guarded, I try not to let my man score, but that's what I'm doing now.”

Heat's Jimmy Butler on the low usage

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra would say before Butler had his press conference that possibly having him run in the point guard position to activate could happen, but Butler didn't hesitate to shoot the thought down.

“That ain't gonna fix it,” Butler said.

The one aspect that Butler didn't want people to think is that the effort level wasn't there, but that because of what he's being asked to do on the court, it shows a different side of it.

“It's not a tough adjustment to me,” Butler said. “I'm going out there to compete to win, either way, whether I scored nine points or 29 points, I will compete. That's one thing that I will say, so you won't say that I'm out there not playing hard. It may look like that because my usage is down and I don't shoot the ball a lot.”

To some fans, his thoughts could be a signal for the end of the Butler-Miami era, but Heat president Pat Riley released a statement saying that he would not trade the star. At any rate, the discussion is now at its peak because of Butler's comments as the Heat's next game is Saturday gains the Utah Jazz as they are 17-15.