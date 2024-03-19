Before the Miami Heat end their current four-game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night, they have released a lengthy injury report filled with crucial players to the success of the team. Among the players included are stars Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Kevin Love, and Nikola Jovic.
Starting with the Heat's featured star in Butler, he missed the last two games with a right foot contusion, but has been upgraded to “questionable” according to the team's X (formerly known as Twitter) for the seminal contest against the Cavaliers. While this is technically an “upgrade,” he has been questionable before the last two games as well when he was eventually inactive.
#MIAvsCLE INJURY UPDATE: Herro (foot), Love (heel) and D. Robinson (back) have all been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Cavs. Robinson has returned to Miami to see a back specialist.
Butler (foot) and Jovic (hamstring) are both listed as questionable.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 19, 2024
Before last Sunday's win against the Detroit Pistons, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Butler's injury and how they will treat it going forward. According to him, he said they will look at Butler as “day-to-day” as the 34-year old has been averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
“We’ll treat him day to day,” Spoelstra said of Butler. “His body will let us know.”
Duncan Robinson a new addition to injury report for Heat
Duncan Robinson has been in the news as of late where in Sunday's Heat win over the Pistons, he became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 1000 made three-pointers. He would score 30 points in that game, but in the contest the next day against the Philadelphia 76ers, he scored three points and left in the third quarter due to back discomfort.
He will be “out” for Wednesday against Cleveland per the team with a back injury and has returned to Miami to see a back specialist. It was revealed after Monday's loss that he had been dealing with a nagging back problem with even Spoelstra saying before the game he had a hard time moving, but wanted to push through for his teammates.
Nikola Jovic has also been upgraded to “questionable” with a right hamstring strain and like Butler, has missed the last two games. He has been a mainstay in the starting lineup, slotting in as the Heat's power forward rounding out the front-court with Bam Adebayo.
Once again, the Heat announce that Tyler Herro and Kevin Love will be out as each will miss their 13th and 11th game straight respectively. Herro is set to miss a week or two more with right foot medial tendinitis while Love is still dealing with a right heel bruise.
Miami is desperately hoping that they can get back to being fully healthy soon as there are 14 games left in the regular season as there is little to no room for error. The Heat are 37-31 on the season which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference.