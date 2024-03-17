The Miami Heat hang on to beat the Detroit Pistons Sunday afternoon to take the season series with a clean sweep off a Bam Adebayo made three-point shot. After going on a four-game losing streak, Miami have now won two straight, both against the Pistons.
It is utterly ironic that the contest ended with Adebayo sinking a three-point shot as it has been a topic of discussion since including the buzzer-beater, the star big-man now has sunk a deep shot in three straight games. The game was tied at 101 when Heat guard Terry Rozier took the ball up the court after a Pistons miss.
When he was stopped in his tracks and time expiring, Rozier passed the ball to his only option which was Adebayo at the top of the key and had to fire it away. There is no doubt that Adebayo taking the shot wasn't the plan from the get go, but the University of Kentucky product has been working on that shot and showed why he should be a threat from that range.
The Heat's bench rushed to Adebayo after the made shot and celebrated with their captain as it's his first season in that role after the retirement of long-time player Udonis Haslem. He would finish with 20 points, a whopping 17 rebounds, and three assists the too close win brings the Heat to 37-30 on the season.
Miami entered the game eighth in the tightly packed Eastern Conference as now with 15 games left in the regular season, every game matters. There is no time to rest though as they now travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night.