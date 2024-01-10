Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler loves what he's seen from Jaime Jaquez Jr and Nikola Jovic in his recent absence.

The Miami Heat have managed to keep things relatively stable in the recent absence of star forward Jimmy Butler. Butler has been out of the lineup recently due to issues with his leg, but the Heat still boast a solid record of 21-15, good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference as the season approaches its midway point.

Recently, Butler spoke on two of Miami's younger pieces, forwards Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic, both of whom have stepped up big time in the All-Star's absence.

“I knew that would happen,” said Butler, per Brady Hawk of Five Reasons Sports on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “They’re gonna help this organization for a long time after I’m gone.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. in particular has had a stellar opening act to his NBA career, at times even resembling Butler himself with his uncanny ability to get into the paint and play at his own pace. Jovic, meanwhile, is another enticing prospect who has seen increased playing time in Butler's absence.

Of course, Miami is at its best when its best player is on the court, and Heat fans will hope to have Jimmy Butler back in the lineup sooner rather than later. As we've seen the last couple of years, it's not uncommon for Butler to be a bit more deferential to his teammates during the regular season before unlocking the best version of himself come playoff time, so it's nice to see the Heat's young guns garnering valuable experience as the year progresses.