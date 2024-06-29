Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson has opted in to his $3 million player option for next season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“Heat guard Josh Richardson is picking up his $3 million player option to return for the 2024-25 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Richardson was a key part of Miami's rotation before shoulder injury in February. He is expected to make a full recovery for next season.”

After suffering a shoulder injury, Richardson was shut down to have surgery in early March. The initial diagnosis on Richardson was that he was going to miss a few weeks and then the Heat would be re-evaluating him soon thereafter. Clearly, the re-evaluation did not turn out well, as he missed the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Richardson was useful last season for the Heat as a solid option for Erik Spoelstra on the wing. Spoelstra's familiarity with Richardson has helped as well. In 43 games this season (six starts), Richardson averaged 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 44/35/94 shooting splits.

At $3 million, Richardson provides the Heat with solid value. While Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are the key players on the floor, the team needs role players to step up at various positions. Richardson, before the injury, did just that.

in his nine-year career, Richardson has played for six franchises, including a pair of stints with the Heat. He's averaged 11.6 points and shot 36 percent from behind the 3-point line in that span.

Josh Richardson not the only Heat player to be locked up for next season

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo is set to sign a three-year, $166 million contract extension as soon as he is allowed next month.

Adebayo has emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NBA as he was a finalist this past season for Defensive Player of the Year. Last season, he averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game for the Heat while shooting 52.1 percent from the field.

Heat President Pat Riley spoke about Adebayo's growth.

“His growth spurt from his rookie year to what he is right now has been off the chart,” Riley said. “Everybody knows in the league what his game is. They all know what he does for us, how important he is for us in a lot of areas and so he has to expand also his game. I remember in 1986 after we got beat by Houston, Magic came into me and he said we have to change some things, I have to change, I have to start shooting threes. Back when threes weren't being shot and more than 10 a game, I got to become a better outside shooter and all this.”

“So, we put them in pick and rolls and all that stuff in he actually at that time in 86 is already six, seven years in and three championships, he made the changes to become a greater shooter,” Riley continued. “You know a better post-up player, baby Skyhook all of a sudden came into it. So bam has to look at his game and sit with Coach and how can he get better and expand his game but he's at a point right now where you know he's an all-NBA player and we're happy to have him.”