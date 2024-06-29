The Miami Heat's first round pick Kel'el Ware had his introductory press conference Friday afternoon where he spoke about his excitement being a part of the team among a bevy of other topics along with president Pat Riley. Talking about his experience in the past few days, while it has been whirlwind for the Indiana University product, he has been “enjoying it.”

“It’s been crazy,” Ware said. “But I’m enjoying it, especially to be around and talk to Pat Riley. He’s been around for a minute. So I’m definitely going to use this year and my next year and however long I’m here to soak everything up like a sponge and learn from him the best way that I can and from coach Spo [Spoelstra].”

Ware talks about the “pressure” playing alongside Heat star Bam Adebayo

One of the key aspects that Ware talked about was playing alongside Bam Adebayo since the potential future of the Heat could be the 20-year old playing center while the star goes back to the power forward spot he used to play early in his career. Adebayo gave his endorsement on Ware Thursday when speaking to the media about his upcoming Olympics stint and when the rookie was asked about any pressure, he would more so call it encouragement.

“It doesn’t put a lot of pressure on me,” Ware said. “It would say it encourages me just to get more in the gym and get better because of the player that he is. So I would say it definitely encourages me to get better that way I will be able to be by his side.”

Ware talks fit with Adebayo and the Heat

It would not be the first time Ware talked about playing along with Adebayo as he even spoke about the lineup possibilities right after he was drafted with the 15th overall pick Wednesday night. Standing at seven-foot, he brings the Heat immense size, an aspect of the team that has been lacking for some time.

“I feel like I'll be able to fit well in with the Heat, you know, just being at that five position to help Bam out with him, you know, potentially going to the four and just being able to space the floor out,” Ware said. “Everything would be much easier for the whole team especially moving fast pace up and down the court so I feel like I'm able to bring a lot to the team.”

“He's a phenomenal player,” Ware continued. “So it's just being beside him. You know, not even just him. You know being besides Jimmy, being beside Tyler, just learning from them guys, and seeing what they've been through in their year of playing in the NBA, and that'll take my game up I feel like even faster, like times two.”

Ware ready for the summer league

While there is no doubt Ware is excited to see his NBA dreams come true, he now has to put some of that aside and prepare not just for the upcoming season, but also for the summer league as the team travels next week to begin practice. Then the Heat's first summer league game is July 6, a time that Ware is ready to tackle for the betterment of his game.

“Anything that they can teach me and help me learn how to be a better person and a better player,” Ware said what is to come for his summer.

“This is an organization that loves to compete and loves to play hard,” Ware continued. “So I feel like that’s the best spot for me to be able to push me past my limits, to push me past that wall to be the best player that I can be on the court.”

At any rate, the Heat are looking for an immediate impact from Ware as they want to bounce back after finishing at the eighth seed for the second straight season.