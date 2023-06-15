Kendrick Perkins believes that embattled Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could greatly benefit from a change of scenery — and a viable option for his services in 2023 would be the NBA runner-up Miami Heat.

“I strongly believe that it's time for Ja to have a change of scenery,” Perkins explained on First Take on Thursday. “I really, really do. And I know the Memphis Grizzlies fans are going to get in uproar and I'm not attacking them, I'm just talking about Ja in his way of being and his future. I think it's time for a change of scenery.”

Perkins is a strong supporter that Morant could thrive under Pat Riley in South Florida.

“We just got through talking about the Miami Heat, I think that's the culture and that's the organization that he needs to go to,” Perkins continued.

“I know that they have the lifestyle down there in Miami, they have the nightlife, you can go to the clubs, they have the beaches, they have everything and more. But I also know, that when it comes down to the godfather in Pat Riley, there's nothing that goes on in that city of Miami without him knowing anything about it.”

.@KendrickPerkins wants to see Ja Morant play for the Miami Heat: pic.twitter.com/stEisZScCz — First Take (@FirstTake) June 15, 2023

Clearly, Kendrick Perkins would like to see Ja Morant play for the Miami Heat, and it would certainly make sense from a basketball standpoint for the organization.

The former NBA star believes it would be a win-win by trading Morant south.

“When I look at the culture and I look at what he can go and do for that organization and what the organization can do for him, I look at Ja in a change of scenery, I think Miami is the best fit for him,” Perkins finished. “It's an established culture, he'll be well protected, and he can learn. I think it's time for him to get out of Memphis.”

Whether Miami or somewhere else, it will be intriguing to see if Ja Morant ends up being traded out of Memphis before the start of the 2023-24 season.