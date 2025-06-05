The Dallas Wings have problems, dire problems. Their rookie sensation Paige Bueckers was under concussion protocol and missed two games. Though Bueckers participated in practice, she will be out for the Wings game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.

If that wasn't enough, Wings veteran Arike Ongunbowale is off to a slow start to the season. She is averaging 16.1 points per game but shooting 34.9% from the field and a meager 28 at the three-point line.

On Thursday, Wings' new head coach, Chris Koclanes, openly acknowledged his and the team's approach to overcoming adversity, according to Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

“Just leaning on my support system,” he said. “Leaning on that GM, our coaching staff, and my mentors. To trust and stay the course, and continue to do the work. I need to show up consistently every single day, regardless of the outcome for our players, and continue to exude belief and confidence in them. That's the only way this thing is gonna turn.”

Koclanes is in his second season as head coach. He was formerly an assistant coach for the Sparks, Connecticut Sun, and USC.

Meanwhile, the Wings are off to a 1-7 start.

Article Continues Below

The struggle is real for the Wings .

In addition to the vulnerabilities to key talent, the Wings are lacking in critical areas. Those areas are depth, additional injuries, and defense.

Dallas has a very thin roster and lacks sufficient depth to compensate for its key talent in the starting rotation. In addition to Bueckers, Tyasha Harris is out with a knee injury.

Thus leaving Ogunbowale in a position to carry the load, but she has been battling inconsistency. Furthermore, the Wings are struggling defensively without Bueckers and Harris present, who each contribute mightily in that area.

In all, Dallas is a young, up-and-coming team seeking to cultivate an identity.