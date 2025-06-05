Villanova basketball has gained a unique celebrity fan. Pope Leo XIV is an alumnus of the Catholic university. But even the new pope isn't afraid to sport his school colors — even in front of the Vatican.

Pope Leo gave a new, stunning reason to remove his zucchetto. He got handed a Villanova hat — and couldn't wait to put it on. The moment went viral during the National Italian American Foundation meeting held at the Vatican. CBS News caught the moment on Thursday morning.

Pope Leo XIV briefly took off his zucchetto and replaced it with the hat of his alma mater, Villanova University, on Wednesday, as he met with members of the National Italian American Foundation at the Vatican. The group had given the pontiff the hat during the visit. pic.twitter.com/JQRjtQ1Wnn — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

He still honored his Catholic faith and those inside the Vatican by putting his zucchetto back on. But again, the Pope is an avid follower of the traditional Big East Conference powerhouse.

Pope Leo not shy about cheering on his teams, including Villanova

The 267th pope, born Robert Francis Prevost, once cheered the Wildcats as a student.

Article Continues Below

He graduated from the Philadelphia university in 1977 — during a time legendary Wildcats head coach Rollie Massimino led ‘Nova. Massimino compiled a 355-241 overall record for the ‘Cats. That includes winning the national title in the 1984-85 season.

Prevost graduated with a mathematics degree. Villanova president Peter Donohue even joked how the Pope would bring good luck to the New York Knicks. Given the past ‘Nova legends on the roster including Jalen Brunson.

But the Chicago native isn't shy about his attachment to certain Windy City sports teams. Even some pro franchises have honored the Pope, including those trying to claim him.

The Chicago White Sox created a mural painting inside Rate Field. The illustration shows Prevost attending the 2005 World Series — famously won by the White Sox. He got spotted attending Game 1 of the Sox versus the Houston Astros.

However, the Cubs threw their counterargument that he's on their side. The franchise posted “He's a Cubs fan!” outside Wrigley Field. His mother is reportedly a Cubs fan, though.

His alma mater, meanwhile, is transitioning to Kevin Willard as head basketball coach. Willard left March Madness representative Maryland for the Wildcats following the NCAA Tournament.