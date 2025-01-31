Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett delivered a harsh take on Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler's situation with team president Pat Riley. Amid the Butler and Riley saga and trade speculation, Garnett went on a rant against Butler's actions that he deems as detrimental to the team and the NBA.

Garnett called Butler's actions unprofessional, and a distraction for his teammates, and the Heat organization, per KG Certified.

“When you step out of being professional, and then you step out of not to your oath, and holding up your end of the bargain, bro you’re opening it up for all this right here,” Garnett said. “This is how non-guarantees are going to come into our league for s*** like this. We f****** fought our a** off through five and six G** damn lockouts to get to the point where we protect the integrity of the talent.

“Then that talent has a responsibility to be professional and come in here and do your f****** job,” Garnett concluded.

For a player as talented as Butler, it sets a poor example. Garnett used his situation with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce's early days with the Boston Celtics as examples of two stars in losing situations. Still, the respective All-Stars showed up to work.

“You think I like Glen Taylor, you think I liked that mother f*****, nah. Do you think Paul liked Wyc at one point when they weren’t seeing eye to eye? We came in and did our f****** jobs, got paid, and you went home,” Garnett added. “As soon as you get an opportunity to change that, you change it. But I’m not finna come here make a mockery. One, be a distraction to the other guys in here because bro that’s what you’re doing.”

Kevin Garnett is one of the few past or current players who have come out and gone totally against Butler, siding with Riley. Garnett sends a fair warning that Butler’s unprofessionalism is going to lead to non-guaranteed contracts like you see in the NFL.

Jimmy Butler trolled by cashier amid Heat suspension

Heat forward Jimmy Butler was trolled on social media amid the Heat's indefinite suspension. After reportedly walking out of team shootaround after learning he'd be coming off the bench following a two-game suspension, Butler was handed an additional suspension.

Butler posted the exchange on his X, formerly Twitter.

“You’re currently unemployed, so your card doesn’t work, sir,” the cashier says in the video clip.

The NBA's trade deadline is on February 6.