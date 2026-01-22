As the Golden State Warriors are surrounded by rumors ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, there have been a few names that have been connected to the team, with one that fans are very familiar with. With the Warriors welcoming back Andrew Wiggins as part of the Miami Heat for last Monday's matchup, the thought has come around that the team could want a reunion with the veteran.

It was an emotional moment for Wiggins to come back to play Golden State for the first time in a Miami uniform, as he was productive and a key part of the 2022 championship team. According to ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel, there have been NBA personnel “linking” Wiggins to the Warriors, as well as Sacramento Kings' DeMar DeRozan.

“League personnel are linking wings and forwards like Andrew Wiggins and DeMar DeRozan to the Warriors,” Siegel wrote on Thursday. “This is the area in which the Warriors are said to be evaluating the trade market, as the possibility of adding a notable frontcourt talent isn't viewed as a priority over addressing the forward positions.”

“A potential Wiggins return would be quite the story that is interesting to discuss as a hypothetical trade scenario,” Siegel continued. “But that too would result in parting with Moody, Hield, or someone else for salary-matching purposes.”

There is “mutual love” between Andrew Wiggins, Warriors

While the Warriors look ahead to the trade deadline, a move for Wiggins would be a great story, though the veteran has carved out a role with Miami as of late. But one could argue that Golden State desperately needs Wiggins more, especially after the news of Jimmy Butler suffering a torn ACL.

If there's one thing for sure, the “mutual love” between Wiggins and the team is still present, as Siegel mentions.

“Kerr made his affection for Wiggins known during his recent return to San Francisco for the first time as a member of the Miami Heat, and a lot of members of the organization spent time talking with the former first overall pick while he was in town,” Siegel wrote.

Siegel reports that Golden State's plan now is that the “front office will continue to search the market to make a substantial move and keep this roster in a position to compete come time for the playoffs.” It remains to be seen what the team does as Feb. 5 approaches.