As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to draw interest across the league, with new reporting indicating the Philadelphia 76ers are on his radar despite no direct trade talks between the teams.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Antetokounmpo’s interest in Philadelphia is tied to the prospect of playing alongside 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey rather than any active front-office engagement with Milwaukee.

“League sources say Philadelphia, furthermore, has not contacted Milwaukee about a possible Antetokounmpo deal in the wake of a better-than-expected first half,” Stein and Fischer wrote, “but The Stein Line has learned that the prospect of teaming up with Tyrese Maxey — who, like Giannis, works with prominent NBA trainer Drew Hanlen — does have the 76ers on Antetokounmpo's radar.”

Philadelphia’s absence from formal trade talks stands in contrast to a widening field of teams linked to Antetokounmpo. The New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors have all been identified by league insiders as active or aggressive suitors. ESPN has also reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves have joined the sweepstakes, with Antetokounmpo holding interest in the possibility of pairing with Anthony Edwards.

Tyrese Maxey intrigue places 76ers in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussion

The San Antonio Spurs have been mentioned in league chatter as well, though multiple reports indicate the franchise does not view Antetokounmpo as a fit with its long-term timeline centered on Victor Wembanyama.

Against that backdrop, Philadelphia’s situation presents a different wrinkle. The 76ers are not assembling a trade package and have not engaged Milwaukee, but Antetokounmpo’s interest appears rooted in Maxey’s emergence and their shared offseason training relationship rather than immediate front-office maneuvering.

Maxey, 25, is in the midst of a career season. He is averaging 29.2 points, 6.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and two steals per game while shooting 47% from the field, 38.6% from three-point range and 88.3% from the free-throw line across 44 games. His production has helped lift Philadelphia to a 25-21 record, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The 76ers are currently riding momentum after a 139-122 win over the Bucks on Tuesday night and will continue their three-game homestand Thursday against the Sacramento Kings (12-36) at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, remains the league’s focal point as the deadline approaches. Whether the Bucks act now or allow the market to carry into the offseason remains unresolved, but the growing list of interested teams — and now individual player intrigue — underscores the uncertainty surrounding Antetokounmpo’s future.