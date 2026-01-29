The NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching, with time set to expire for teams to make deals on February 5th. Every year, certain NBA teams look to load up for a postseason run, while others are building for the future. The Milwaukee Bucks, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo's official trade request, are likely the latter this year.

As soon as news surfaced that Antetokounmpo wanted out of Milwaukee, rumors swirled. Teams would happily line up to acquire a player of the caliber of the Bucks' franchise star.

The Giannis trade rumors have since dominated the league storylines. The Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors have been two of the more prominent teams thrown around, and for good reason. But there are others at play, some that may catch you off guard.

On Wednesday, ClutchPoints NBA Insider Brett Siegel joined Tomer Azarly to discuss the possible trade partners for Milwaukee.

“I certainly would throw the [Brooklyn] Nets in there. They have the draft capital to pretty much compete with anybody. The Warriors, the Heat, you name it,” Siegel said. “They can offer a slew of draft picks that can be very enticing to the Bucks.

“I think the San Antonio Spurs, the reporting from Shams today is that they want a blue-chip young player. The Milwaukee Bucks want that. The Spurs have that. They have Dylan Harper, they got Stephon Castle, and Devin Vassell is another young player who could immediately fit into a rebuild.”

The Spurs appeared well ahead of schedule on their rebuild earlier this season. That was particularly true after defeating the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder three times. But since then, the team has cooled. A front court of Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo on offense might work, but might also look sluggish. But defensively, together they might pose the greatest interior presence in decades.

Meanwhile, the Nets would be looking to build around Antetokounmpo. He is still just 31, despite this being his 13th NBA season.

Giannis is averaging 28 points, 10 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game for the Bucks this season. However, Antetokounmpo is currently dealing with a calf injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for quite some time.