The Washington Commanders took chances with their new offensive coordinator and had the same approach on the defensive side of the ball. But they can make life easier for both assistants with good picks. And here is the Commanders' seven-round mock 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

Of course, the Commanders will have their eyes on Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., who could fill a need as a defensive game-changer. But will he still be on the board when the Commanders pick at No. 7 overall?

In this mock draft, he wasn’t available.

Round 1, Pick 7: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Head coach Dan Quinn and the Commanders need a playmaker to work on the outside, along with Terry McLaurin. They also need someone to replace McLaurin, who has, maybe, only one or two years left as a legitimate No. 1 threat.

And Tyson is the sort of game-changer who can provide that upgrade, which wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize for losing out on Bain.

He’s 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, and looks the part of a star NFL wide receiver, according to Pro Football Network.

“Jordyn Tyson entered the 2026 NFL Draft cycle as PFSN's preliminary WR1, and he remains a very real WR1 candidate near the top of the board,” PFN wrote. “Tyson blends the line between bigger catch-dominating WRs and smaller route-dominating ones. At his size, he's an effortless accelerator. (Also,) he's a snappy and fluid short-area mover, with bristling foot quickness. (Furthermore, Tyson has an) elastic stride freedom that translates well both as a stem operator and in the RAC phase.

“He's a composed downfield tracker who can make claustrophobic catches at high speeds. And he's a budding route technician whose malleable makeup and panic-inducing speed produce limitless possibilities as a separator.”

There is one question mark. And in the NFL, it’s an important one. He doesn't hace a great history in terms of durability.

“He never played through a full season at the collegiate level,” PFN wrote. “And has a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL on his record from his time at Colorado. That major injury hasn't at all affected Tyson's mobility or fluidity as an athlete. But the medical evaluation at the NFL Combine will be key if he is to keep his standing alongside (Carnell) Tate and (Makai) Lemon. Nevertheless, if Tyson can stay healthy, he's arguably the most complete three-level threat in the 2026 NFL Draft.”

And that’s what the Commanders desperately need. It would give quarterback Jayden Daniels a reasonable deep threat who can also act as a third-and-short security blanket.

Round 3, Pick 71: Edge Anthony Lucas, USC

Washington made a big mistake in the 2025 draft by not selecting an early edge rusher. They won’t make that mistake two years in a row, hopefully.

Lucas isn’t necessarily a stud, but provides a potential upgrade to the retreads the Commanders have trotted onto the field in recent seasons. He’s 6-5, 267 pounds, and has skills.

“A true senior and a former five-star recruit, Lucas passes the eye test with his long frame and energized athleticism,” PFN wrote. “However, the production and consistency haven't quite come along for him, even in his fourth season. The high-end flashes on tape are extremely enticing. At his size, Lucas has actionable power, stacking strength in the run game, and has shown he can win with inside counters using his lateral agility and heavy hands. Much of his evaluation is ultimately a projection, but he has even and odd-front versatility as a stand-up or hand-in-the-dirt rusher.”

Round 5, Pick 145: G Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

The Commanders still need help along the offensive line. Roberts is an intriguing prospect, even though he will drift in the lower rounds. One reason for that is that he only spent one season as a full-time starter for the Crimson Tide.

Roberts’ ability in run blocking will earn him an NFL ticket somewhere, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“When watching Roberts' tape, the brutal effectiveness in the run game immediately jumps off the screen,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “Yet so do the concerning limitations in space. The man moves bodies with malicious intent in tight quarters, but finds himself struggling when asked to climb to the second level with consistency.

“Gap and power schemes will showcase his strengths. The ability to displace defenders and create immediate vertical movement that gives backs those crucial first two yards untouched. The concern comes on passing downs against the increasingly athletic interior defenders populating NFL fronts.”

But in the fifth round, this is the type of player who could be worth the draft capital.

Round 6, Pick 186: CB Jermaine Mathews Jr.

If the Commanders hit with this pick, it could be a huge boost. Finding a decent cover corner this late would be a bonus. And Mathews has that ability, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Mathews Jr. is a talented cover corner who did his best work in his underclassman years from off-zone coverage alignments,” Trevor Sikkema wrote before the 2025 season. “His measurables are slightly below average, but he doesn't play like he lacks the length. He has twitchy movement skills, which allow him to flip his hips and explode quickly, as well as give him high potential as a run defender to slip blocks and a pass rusher to do the same.”

Round 7, Pick 223: TE Seydou Traore, Mississippi State

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder was born in London, England. This year for the Bulldogs, he had 35 receptions for 269 yards and five scores. He makes an interesting dart-throw pick.