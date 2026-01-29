The New Jersey Devils have been a disappointment this season. They are currently one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, and the bad news continues to pour in. Luke Hughes recently suffered a dislocated shoulder and is on LTIR.

Now, Cody Glass has been injured, being hurt in the second period of Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Devils coach Sheldon Keefe has provided some good news for the team, with a positive update on the status of Glass.

“Not available today. Looks like he escaped any sort of fracture, which is good news. I'd say he's day to day at this point and we'll just have to monitor him as he goes through the week. It's a tough loss but it doesn't look to be long term,” Keefe told the media, including Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Glass has been a solid scoring threat for the Devils this season. He has played in 42 games, finding the back of the net 13 times and adding five assists. His 13 goals tie him for second on the team with Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier, behind the 17 goals of Nico Hischier.

Article Continues Below

The Devils have just four games until the Olympic break, and would like to have Glass back for at least the last two. They play on Thursday, knowing they will be without their forward, and hosting the Nashville Predators. They then visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Regardless, the last two games before the break are both at home, and both against teams in the division currently ahead of the Devils.

First is the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 3. The Blue Jackets are a point ahead of the Devils in the division and one of the hottest teams in the NHL. The final game before the break is against the New York Islanders, who just completed a trade with the Devils. The Islanders are currently in a playoff spot, sitting third in the division.

As for the Devils, they are 27-24-2 on the campaign, sitting in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division and seven points behind the Islanders for a playoff spot. If Glass misses all four games and the Devils fail to win, it could be another nail in the coffin for their season.