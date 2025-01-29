Amid Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s indefinite suspension for disorderly conduct, he’s gone viral on social media for his jobless narrative since Miami announced its suspension. Butler jokingly posted a picture of Thomas Mikal Ford, who famously played Tommy in Martin Lawrence’s show and was known for claiming a job no one could confirm. Then, Jimmy took it one step further with his latest social media post.

Butler posted a video of an exchange between him and a cashier where his card was declined.

“You’re currently unemployed, so your card doesn’t work, sir,” the cashier says in the video clip.

Butler’s trolling continues. He’s signaled for a trade all season long. After turning in subpar efforts and making an official trade request, Butler was handed a six-game and a two-game suspension for not traveling with the team. Then, when Jimmy reportedly refused to come off the bench in an upcoming game, he walked out of shoot around. This triggered a third suspension.

But will it lead to a trade, granting Butler’s wishes? Between now and the NBA’s February 6 deadline, time will tell.

ESPN Brian Windhorst’s take on Jimmy Butler, D’Aaron Fox buzz

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox requested a trade amid the Jimmy Butler saga, and some fans speculate Fox’s trade request could be connected to what’s going on between Butler and the Heat. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst isn’t sure that’s the case.

He discussed the possibility of a potential swap between the Kings and Heat, per ESPN’s The Hoop Collective.

“I do not believe Jimmy Butler going to Sacramento is part of the option here,” Windhorst said. “I have my reasons for that. It could change. There has not been discussions I think with the Butler side. Not that that’s absolutely vital, but I can just leave it at that.”

If the Heat and Kings strike deals, Windhorst believes they’ll be separate from one another.

“The other thing is, there may be a preferred team, but chances are there’s going to be more than one,” Windhorst said. “There will be a list.”

Windhorst speculates Fox prefers the San Antonio Spurs, but other teams, such as the Heat, Houston Rockets, and Orlando Magic, could also be on his list. The news of Fox’s trade request from the Kings broke Tuesday night following a 110-96 win against the Brooklyn Nets after a pair of losses to the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks.