As he promised, new Miami Heat forward Kevin Love quickly went to work upon arriving in South Beach on Monday. And sure enough, he gave fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic about his addition.

The Heat uploaded a video of Love doing some shooting drills with the team staff late on Monday, and it was clear the sharpshooting big man remains in good condition despite having not players for almost a month now.

In the said clip, Love can be seen draining nine straight triples from the corner. The video was cut after his ninth shot, so we don’t really know if he made more after that. Regardless, seeing the 34-year-old make those triples was definitely quite the sight for the Miami faithful.

Kevin Love is already working out in Miami and is looking DANGEROUS from 3-point range 👀 Does Love make the Heat contenders in the East? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/z3AXpj5Ag3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 21, 2023

It will definitely be interesting to see how the Heat will utilize Kevin Love when NBA action resumes later this week, but there’s no doubt the team will benefit with his ability to shoot from long distance and grab boards at a high rate.

As Bam Adebayo said as well after learning of Love’s signing, there are several things that the former All-Star and NBA champion can bring to the table with his skillset and experience on the biggest stage.

“He’s smart, he stretches the floor, and you can learn from guy like that, having a guy like that in your corner,” Adebayo said of Love. “Him and UD, two different walks of life, but now they’re kind of going down the same road. Having guys like that, it’ll help me tremendously. He’s an all-around great person.”