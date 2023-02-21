Kevin Love is now a Miami Heat, and sure enough, the veteran forward is excited to join the franchise and potentially contend in the playoffs this 2022-23 season.

Love reached a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers after he lost his spot on the rotation, and the Heat quickly moved to scoop him in a bid to bolster their frontcourt depth behind Bam Adebayo. The former All-Star arrived in Miami on Monday and immediately got to work, with the team posting a video of Love doing some shooting drills.

Upon his arrival, Love also talked about joining the Heat, sharing that it’s really “special” for him to be able to suit up for the historic ball club.

“Yeah, it’s the third chapter. Being part of the Miami Heat is a special thing, man. So, all I care about is winning, man. Excited to be a part of this and to know a lot of guys on the team. Obviously [I] know Pat [Riley], Andy [Elisberg], Coach Spo, entire coaching staff. Excited, ready to get on the floor,” Love said.

“Heat Nation, I’m excited. I know we get back to work Friday. [I’ll be] in the gym as of tonight. Let’s go.”

While Kevin Love is no longer the same player he used to be–a walking double-double who has a knack for dominating the glass–he remains a serviceable big man who can explode any time. He had a great start with the Cavs this season, even having a five-game stretch where he averaged 17.0 points and 7.8 rebounds.

If he can replicate with the Heat that earlier success he had, Miami will surely even be more dangerous.

For what it’s worth, he’s not the only one ecstatic about the partnership, with Bam Adebayo equally hyped as well.

“It’s exciting. We’ve got fresh legs on the team. We’ve got a guy like Kevin Love, who has been through those wars, came back from 3-1 (with the Cavs against Golden Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals). You’ve got a battle-tested guy like that who has won. It’s big for us,” Adebayo said of Love’s arrival.