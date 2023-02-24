Breakups, regardless of the walk of life, are never easy. So when Kevin Love requested a buyout from his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it would be logical to think players and coaches on the team felt blindsided by the news.

The Cavaliers honored Love’s request, and the Miami Heat became the team to sign him for the rest of the season.

After the breakup became final, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wanted us to know everything is good between the team and Kevin Love, and there’s nothing but appreciation for what he accomplished with the club, according to Bally Sports Cleveland’s Twitter page.

"There's nothing but respect and appreciation for him." J.B. Bickerstaff applauds Kevin Love's legendary time with the Cavaliers organization.#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kSE9vkukE5 — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) February 23, 2023

Love was with the Cavaliers when they won the NBA title in 2016. He was acquired by Cleveland via trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014, combining with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving to form their version of the Big Three.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 34-year-old forward was one of the last remaining players left from the championship-winning club, and was seen as a pillar of experience for a team full of younger players trying to get to a title-competing level.

As this season progressed, Love was seeing less playing time, with Bickerstaff turning towards the youth. The head coach, according to reports, could sense Love was getting antsy about his minutes, but said he was professional about the situation every step of the way.

Having said that, the terms for a divorce were being laid, and even though things couldn’t be salvaged, Bickerstaff made clear there’s nothing but admiration for Love’s services.

If a breakup’s going to happen, the hope is it’s not a messy one. Judging off of Bickerstaff’s words, there’s no ill-will towards Love.