Kevin Love is now officially heading to the Miami Heat. After being linked to the South Beach side following his buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirms that it’s now coming to fruition.

“After clearing waivers, Kevin Love plans to sign with the Miami Heat, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN.”

Kevin Love will immediately be able to step in and fill the void for a traditional power forward on the Heat roster once play resumes following the NBA All-Star break. Caleb Martin has filled the starting PF role so far this season, starting the majority of Miami’s games at the four spot. But at 6’5″, the Heat have played undersized for a majority of the campaign.

That’s led to the Heat turning into one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. They currently sit at 27th in the league in a category that Kevin Love will be able to help them most. Even in a limited role off the Cavs bench, Love is pulling down 6.8 boards for Cleveland. That’s a career-worst mark for him mainly due to the career-low in minutes as well, but is just half a rebound of leading the Heat in rebounding already.

Love has had a relatively down season on a Cavs team that needs him for his veteran leadership and ties with the franchise than his on-court play. In a new situation, signs point to Kevin Love having renewed motivation to contribute on the box score and not just the sidelines once again.