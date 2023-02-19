Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is currently battling a knee injury that has kept him out since Feb. 24. But as the Heat get ready for the second off the season, Lowry appears to be inching closer to his Miami return.

Lowry is looking to return to the Heat’s lineup by the end of February, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. While no official timetable has been set, Lowry’s knee soreness seems to be dwindling. Lowry is expected to be evaluated over the coming days as the point guard’s knee has shown “encouraging” signs.

Lowry’s positive injury update comes after the Heat’s acquisition of Kevin Love. Miami is currently 32-27 on the year and seventh in the Eastern Conference. With Love now in the fold and Lowry’s return looming, Miami is hoping they put together some strong momentum on their way to the playoffs.

Kyle Lowry has started 44 games for the Heat this season. He has averaged 12 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. While all three are slightly lower than his career average, Lowry has played 33.3 minutes per game for Miami. They’ll need him to show improvement, but he is also a crucial piece of the team’s success.

In signing Love, the Heat proved they’re serious about competing this season. Getting Lowry back will add another pivotal piece to their puzzle. He still has some hurdles to jump over, but Lowry appears to be on the up and up and could be playing for Heat again as early as the end of February.