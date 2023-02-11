The Miami Heat tried to offload Kyle Lowry prior to the NBA trade deadline but apparently, there just wasn’t enough interest in the veteran point guard. Lowry also hasn’t played since January due to a knee injury, and at this point, it doesn’t sound like he’s getting close to returning.

On Saturday, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra provided a rather disappointing update on the knee injury of the 36-year-old. According to coach Spo, it’s only Victor Oladipo who has a realistic chance of returning before the All-Star break. This means that Lowry will remain sidelined for at least another week.

The fact that Lowry does not have a firm timetable to return isn’t good. Although, he will have the All-Star break to heal up, and Heat fans are hoping to get their starting point guard back after this year’s mid-season festivities. You have to note, however, that there is no guarantee that Lowry will be back right after the break. Given this man’s injury history, it would not be a complete surprise if he ends up missing more time because of this lingering knee problem.

Lowry hasn’t exactly had a great season with the Heat this year. The fact that they wanted to cash in on him prior to the trade deadline is a clear testament to this, and so is the fact that no other team in the league decided to meet Miami’s trade demands.

For what it’s worth, Kyle Lowry is still under contract with the Heat through 2024. He is set to pocket $29.7 million next season.