Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry declined media on Thursday in advance of Friday’s play-in game against the Chicago Bulls and forward DeMar DeRozan, according to a Thursday tweet from South Florida Sun Sentinel senior columnist Ira Winderman.

Kyle Lowry, who played in 55 games for the Heat this season, scored 33 points for the Heat during a 116-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In tournament on Tuesday. He hit 11 of his 16 shot attempts and six of his nine 3-pointers. Guard Tyler Herro and forward Jimmy Butler added 26 and 21 points, respectively, when the Heat fell in a 9-point loss at the Kaseya Center.

DeRozan reacted to Kyle Lowry either playing DeRozan on Friday, Lowry’s former teammate, or the Toronto Raptors, his former team, on Wednesday.

“Look at that, I might play the lottery tonight,” said DeRozan.

The Bulls won in a 109-105 victory over the Raptors in Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored 39 points and hit 12 of his 22 shots in a game that saw DeRozan tack on 23 points against his former team.

“Whether I had zero points or 40, I just wanted to help us win,” LaVine said, via NBC Sports Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson.

DeRozan, center Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick were traded by the Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 for forward Kawhi Leonard and guard Danny Green. Kyle Lowry was dealt to the Heat in a sign-and-trade in 2021, prompting an emotional message from the long-time NBA veteran.

“This is hard to write but time has come for the next chapter in my story to begin,” Lowry posted on Instagram. “But the bond I share with you is unbreakable. There’s so many things I want to say about the city of Toronto, Canada as a nation.”

The Heat will tip off against the Bulls at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday at the Kaseya Center. The game will be broadcasted on TNT.