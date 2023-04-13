Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

During the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament game against the Toronto Raptors, the Chicago Bulls and guard Zach LaVine looked all but dead, getting down by as many as 19 points.

Sometime during the third quarter, LaVine said it was time to take over the game, attacking the Raptors and the rim at will. The guard finished the contest with 39 points, leading the Bulls to an improbable 109-105 victory to keep their season alive.

After the game, Zach LaVine realized the stern message he sent with his performance, and he had another one for all who was watching. The interaction was captured by the Twitter page of Bulls insider K.C. Johnson.

“Whether I had zero points or 40, I just wanted to help us win,” LaVine said, via Johnson.

This sounds simple enough, and it’s probably more of a downplay of what transpired Wednesday night in Toronto.

As for what’s to come, Chicago will have a game against the Miami Heat Friday night in Miami, with the winner advancing to a first round playoff matchup with the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The loser of the game goes home for the summer.

If the Bulls are going to win Friday, they’ll need LaVine at his best for the full 48 minutes. They were able to come back and win this contest against the Raptors, but they might not be so lucky if they get down against the Heat.

What LaVine did Wednesday was a performance worthy of great ones seen before, but things can change quickly in sports. A loss on Friday, and Wednesday’s performance is lost in the shuffle. Maybe that’s why the guard downplayed his output.