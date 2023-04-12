The first play-in tournament game on Wednesday will be between the 9th-seeded Toronto Raptors and the DeMar DeRozan-led, 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls. The game will tip off at approximately 7:00 PM EST, and the winner will go on to play the Miami Heat on Friday for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Ahead of Chicago’s showdown with Toronto, DeRozan hilariously reacted to the fact that Kyle Lowry will either play DeRozan on Friday, Lowry’s former teammate, or the Raptors, Lowry’s former team, per a tweet from Josh Lewenberg:

“Look at that, I might play the lottery tonight.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DeMar DeRozan, 33, is in his 14th year in the NBA and second as a member of the storied Bulls franchise. He averaged 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 74 appearances this season (all starts).

The former USC standout scored the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — DeRozan’s 50.4% field-goal percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.

Wednesday’s play-in game between the Bulls and Raptors may very well go down to the wire but don’t expect the Bulls to beat Toronto on the road. After all, the Raptors have been tough to beat at home all season, as they finished with a 27-14 home record, which was the fifth-best in the entire conference. Plus, the Raptors have won seven of their last eight home games. But regardless of what the final result of Wednesday’s game will be, Kyle Lowry will be running into some old friends and familiar faces on Friday.