Kyle Lowry was not available to play on Monday against the Chicago Bulls due to a left knee injury. However, it did not prevent the Miami Heat veteran from paying homage to the great Lionel Messi following the Argentina icon’s World Cup conquest on Sunday.

Lowry came into the game repping Messi’s Argentina jersey. It was an epic gesture from the one-time NBA champ as he honored the greatest footballer of all time:

Lionel Messi finally bagged the World Cup title on Sunday after a thrilling victory over Kylian Mbappe and a relentless France side. This was the only thing missing from Messi’s trophy cabinet, and it was only fitting that he brought home the title in his last appearance in the prestigious tournament. Right now, very few people, if any, will have the gall to question Messi’s GOAT status.

Kyle Lowry seems to agree. It is clear that the Heat guard is a big fan of the football icon, and he made sure to wear Argentina’s colors loud and proud on Tuesday night.

As for his basketball, Lowry has been out of action for the past two games. Tuesday’s bout against Chicago is his third straight missed contest as the 36-year-old continues to deal with a lingering injury on his left knee. It has officially been diagnosed as knee soreness, which doesn’t sound all that serious. The six-time All-Star should be back in action sooner rather than later, perhaps even as soon as Miami’s Friday night tilt against the Indiana Pacers.