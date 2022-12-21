By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Lionel Messi is still feeling the joys and emotions of winning the World Cup, and he can’t help but reminisce his journey to becoming a world champion and thank all the people who were there for Argentina through the good days and the bad.

On Instagram, Messi shared how it has always been his dream to win the World Cup. And despite the fact that it might never come come, he “didn’t want to stop trying.”

“From Grandoli to the World Cup in Qatar, almost 30 years passed. It was close to three decades in which the ball gave me many joys and also some sadness. I always had the dream of being a World Champion and I didn’t want to stop trying, even knowing that it might never happen,” Messi wrote.

“This Cup that we won is also for all those who did not achieve it in the previous World Cups that we played, like in 2014 in Brazil, where everyone deserved it because of how they fought until the final, worked hard and wanted it as much as I did… And we deserved it even in that damn ending.”

Messi also didn’t forget to give credit where it is due, especially those who supported the national team through the years despite their lack of success in international competition. The team last won the World Cup in 1986, with their best results on international stage coming only in recent years in COPA America (2021) and the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions.

The 35-year-old scorer also dedicated their victory to the late Argentina legend Diego Maradona, who passed away in 2020.

“It is also from Diego who encouraged us from heaven. And of all those who always bankrolled the National Team without looking so much at the result but rather the desire that we always put into it, also when things did not go as we wanted,” Messi added.

“And of course, it is from all this beautiful group that was formed and from the coaching staff and all the people from the national team who, being anonymous, work day and night to make it easier for us. Many times failure is part of the journey and of learning, and without disappointment it is impossible for success to come.”

Lionel Messi has every reason to celebrate the win. Aside from being a historic win for Argentina, it also completes La Pulga’s football journey as he has now won it all for club and country.