By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has sat out the last two games with left knee soreness. The Heat played the Rockets and Spurs in the games Lowry missed and won both on the road.

Miami will return home Tuesday night for a showdown against the reeling Chicago Bulls, though a recent report indicates that the Heat will still be without their floor general.

After being listed as questionable to play on Tuesday morning, the Heat have now ruled Lowry out for tonight’s game, per a Tweet from the team’s official account. Caleb Martin (ankle) will also sit out for the Heat, and Jamal Cain is being called up from the Sioux Falls Skyforce — Miami’s G-League affiliate — and will be available to play.

Kyle Lowry, 36, is in his 17th year in the NBA and second as a member of the Heat. He’s averaging 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 28 appearances this season. Lowry is struggling to score the ball efficiently thus far, as he’s converting just 40.1% of his field goal attempts, his worst percentage since the 2012-13 campaign, his very first season as a Toronto Raptor.

With Lowry and Gabe Vincent (knee) both unavailable to play Tuesday, the Heat will be short on ball handlers. Expect Tyler Herro to get some reps as the primary playmaker for Miami, though, as he’s established himself as an effective facilitator (averaging a career-high 4.2 assists per game). Perhaps even Jimmy Butler will initiate the offense here and there, being the unselfish player that he is.