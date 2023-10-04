Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has established himself as one of the most savvy players in the NBA during his long career. Although Lowry's athleticism and quickness may not be at the levels of yesteryear, the Heat guard has found ways to still make himself effective with his propensity to make crafty plays and find, shall we say, loopholes in the rules.

Sometimes (a lot of times, actually) this includes “flopping,” when a player embellishes or altogether manufactures contact in order to draw a foul.

This offseason, it was announced that the NBA would be cracking down on this by assessing a technical foul on players found guilty of flopping.

However, Lowry recently stated that he isn't concerned about the new rule because he doesn't flop, per Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

The objectively false statement drew a host of reactions from X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some users posted blatant video evidence that directly disproves Lowry's claim.

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

While Kyle Lowry deserves respect for still finding ways to impact winning basketball this far into his career, his claim that he does so without the use of flopping is laughable. It's not necessarily his “fault,' per se, as the NBA has a history of rewarding players like Lowry, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and others who are known to embellish contact in the hopes of getting themselves some easy points.

However, if the NBA is to be taken for its word, it seems that the league will be looking to put a stop to this kind of behavior in 2023, which may very well put a stop to some of Lowry's effectiveness at his advanced age.