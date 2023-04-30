Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Miami Heat picked up a big win in Game 1 of the team’s series against the New York Knicks, and Heat legend Dwyane Wade greeted Jimmy Butler in a funny way after the win.

“Can I get an autograph?” Dwyane Wade seemingly said to Jimmy Butler on the court after the Game 1 win.

Here is another look at Butler and Wade embracing after the big win for the Heat.

Jimmy Butler scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Game 1 win over the Heat. However, a big moment in the game came late in the fourth quarter when Butler rolled his ankle after coming together with Josh Hart. Despite Josh Hart causing him to roll his ankle, Butler stayed in the game, although he was clearly limited from a mobility standpoint. Despite that, the Heat were able to do enough on offense and defend well enough to close out Game 1 against the Knicks.

As always, winning the first game on the road in an NBA Playoffs series is huge. The Heat will feel a lot less pressure in Game 2, even though they would very much like to take both games at Madison Square Garden. Even if Miami loses Game 2 to the Knicks, they will head back home with a 1-1 series.

The injury report will be important to monitor for both teams, as now both Butler and Julius Randle are managing ankle injuries. Julius Randle sat out Game 1, and the Knicks hope he can return for Game 2 on Tuesday. The Heat are hoping the ankle injury does not keep Butler out for Tuesday’s game.