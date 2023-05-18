A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Miami Heat entered the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals series against the Boston Celtics as a huge underdog. It’s a predicament that isn’t new for Kyle Lowry and company. After all, they have already shocked the NBA Playoffs by pulverizing the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks in just five games in the first round.

Asked about his take on the pre-ECF discourse about the Heat being a mere “afterthought,” Kyle Lowry came up with the perfect response.

“I think we’re aware of it but we don’t care… We’re not the typical 8th seed,” Kyle Lowry told Ernie Johnson during an interview following the Heat’s 123-116 road win at TD Garden Wednesday night.

Kyle Lowry produced a solid performance in the series opener, as he came off the bench and fired 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field. His outside sniping help greatly in keeping Miami in step with the Celtics, as he went 3-for-6 from behind the arc and added three rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block in 28 minutes.

The Heat are banged-up and undermanned in this series against the Celtics, with the team still missing Tyler Herro, but that situation has also forced the others like Kyle Lowry to step up and provide above-expected production. Apart from Lowry, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Caleb Martin answered the call for Miami in Game 1, with each of those three players chipping in 15 points. Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat with 35 points, seven assists, and six steals.

Game 2 is on Friday.