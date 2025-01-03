No matter how much Jimmy Butler wants nothing to do with the Miami Heat, a deal might not happen, according to Lou Williams. The former NBA guard detailed how Miami has the leverage in any trade situation.

“The cards are still in Pat Riley's hands… Jimmy's gonna have to find another way to find his joy in basketball,” Williams said on the Run It Back Show.

Despite Butler officially requesting a trade from the Heat, it won't matter. As Williams said, team president Pat Riley holds the cards, at least until the end of the season. Butler has this year on his contract and then can accept or decline his player option. Considering the state of a requested trade, he'll likely opt out of his deal.

Although Butler gave a sad admission following Thursday's game, it means nothing to Riley and upper management. However, some of this stems from the end of the 2023-24 season. Riley made some less-than-flattering comments about Butler after the end of their season. It rubbed him the wrong way. In addition to that, Miami wasn't planning on extending Butler. Those two events created a concoction of disaster for the organization midway through the season.

Will Lou Williams's words hold for Jimmy Butler and the Heat?

Even with Riley holding the cards from a contractual standpoint, Butler could hold out from the Heat. After all, he repeated this tactic with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Plus, he made a big song and dance to Timberwolves management about not paying him. He dominated the starters with the third-string players.

The same won't likely happen in Miami, as Riley won't allow it to happen. Regardless, Butler could not play for the rest of the season unless there's a trade partner. With that being said, his trade market might not be the hottest. In his age-35 season, he's been on a decline and hasn't been the same player from a statistical perspective.

However, Butler maintains that competitive edge through and through. Still, if it's another rough exit, it could severely hurt all parties. The Heat won't get a decent return for their star. Teams might not sign Butler to a lucrative contract because of what's occurred in the past.

With all that being said, Williams's words will likely hold for this season. He has a player option next season that he'll likely decline. However, Miami might want to capitalize on its star player not being happy. Trading him to a team that's desperately needing a star could have some serious benefits years down the road.