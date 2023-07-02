The big news that came out on the second day of NBA free agency wasn't actually anything to do with a free agent signing, but the news that Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard had finally requested a trade. With that news, the Miami Heat immediately became the frontrunner to land Lillard in a trade. As they wait on a potential Lillard deal, the Heat made a few small moves in NBA free agency. They re-signed veteran forward Kevin Love and added Thomas Bryant. The Heat also agreed to free agency deals with free agents Jamaree Bouyea and Dru Smith on two-way contracts as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.

Free agent guard Jamaree Bouyea has agreed to a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, league sources told @hoopshype. Bouyea had several suitors in free agency and led the G League in call-ups last season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2023

Free agent guard Dru Smith has agreed to a two-way contract with the Miami Heat, league sources told @hoopshype. Smith spent time with Miami and Brooklyn last season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 1, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In past seasons, the Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA at finding undrafted players, using the the G League and developing them into contributors in an NBA rotation. Just the past year, they had several undrafted players in Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Haywood Highsmith playing key roles on a Finals contender.

The Heat are now hoping that they can do the same with Jamaree Bouyea and Dru Smith. Neither player is a stranger to the Heat organization. Bouyea played in summer league for the Heat and had a stint with the team on 10-day contracts while spending most of last season with their G League affiliate the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Smith was one of the Heat's final roster cuts in training camp in 2021 and he has had multiple stints with the team already on two-way contracts. He finished last season with the Brooklyn Nets.