By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

12 players. Nope, that’s not how many players the Miami Heat have available for Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets. Shockingly, that’s the number of players on their roster that have popped up on the injury report.

The Heat pretty much listed their entire roster on the official injury report for Thursday’s bout against the 9-18 Rockets. To be fair, a handful of their players have been listed as probable, which means that at the very least, the Heat should be able to field at least five players at any given time against Houston.

Jimmy Butler, who sat out Wednesday’s 110-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right knee issue, is probable. This is perhaps the most important aspect of the injury report with Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and Caleb Martin all listed as either questionable or out. With this, you can expect Butler to carry much of the load for the Heat on Thursday night — that is unless he ends up sitting out.

Miami’s other starter, Tyler Herro, is also probable with an ankle sprain, and odds are, he’s also going to be available for head coach Erik Spoelstra.

The Heat’s backcourt is going to be very shorthanded, though, with Lowry, Gabe Vincent, and Victor Oladipo all listed as out. The good news is that Duncan Robinson and Max Strus are both probable, so these two are likely going to be taking heavier workloads if they are able to suit up.

Needless to say, the ever-reliable coach Spo is going to have to be creative in this one.