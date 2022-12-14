By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will sit out one of the Heat’s next set of back-to-back games, according to a Wednesday tweet from South Florida Sun Sentinel reporter Ira Winderman.

Following a pair of matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and Thursday, the Heat will face the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz on Dec. 30 and 31st, respectively. The Heat will not have another back-to-back set until they take on the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets in late February.

Jimmy Butler played in both games of two Heat back-to-back sets early in the season, earning as 75 total minutes in a set with the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors and 65 minutes in a set with the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors.

Jimmy Butler last sat out a game against the Detroit Pistons in early December after he played for 33 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies the night before. Butler had missed the last seven games after he was ruled out against the Washington Wizards with a knee injury. Forward Bam Adebayo, forward Caleb Martin and center Dwayne Dedmon were all listed as “questionable” before the game.

Butler left a stern warning for his teammates when he dropped 35 points in a five-point win over the Charlotte Hornets in early November, saying he wanted to continue keeping the Heat’s players more involved in the offense in a game no other player scored more than 18 points.

“Sometimes we think we’re too good,” Butler said. “I hope I don’t have to score 35 ever again this season in order for us to win. But sometimes that is what’s needed.”

The Heat will begin the first game of their back-to-back when they face the Thunder at 8 p.m. EST on Wednesday in the Paycom Center. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Sun.