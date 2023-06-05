The Miami Heat managed to pull off a massive Game 2 victory on Sunday night in spite of a 41-point explosion from Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. As it turns out, not even an offensive eruption from the former back-to-back MVP could save the Nuggets from their first home loss in the entire NBA Playoffs.

After the game, Kyle Lowry spoke with the ESPN crew to discuss the contest. It was only at this point that Lowry realized that Jokic went on an absolute scoring tear in Game 2. His brutally honest reaction was priceless:

“Did he? S**t. I ain't gonna lie I didn't know that,” Lowry said. “… Honestly I didn't know he had 41. So, we found a way to win the game. That's all that matters.”

Mike Greenberg: "In this game Nikola Jokic had 41 points." Kyle Lowry: "Did he? Sh—. I ain't gonna lie I didn't know that." 😂pic.twitter.com/78dMBnsesK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2023

It's hard to ignore Jokic's game-high 41 points, but Lowry's reaction is a clear testament to how locked in the entire Heat squad was on their game plan. They wanted to prevent Jokic from impacting this contest with his playmaking, and they absolutely succeeded in this respect, limiting the Nuggets superstar to just four assists in 42 minutes of play. Lowry and the rest of the squad were content with letting Jokic drain basket after basket, but they did not allow him to get his other teammates involved — and the tactic worked to perfection.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will be back, though. Coach Michael Malone will surely make the necessary adjustments for Game 3 and beyond. Either way, though, we've got ourselves a series.