As the Miami Heat take on the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night, they are still reeling off their huge win over the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday, 95-94, led by a game-winning shot by star Nikola Jovic. Jovic had been benched in prior second halves before relegating to the bench against Minnesota but proved his worth Sunday as it garnered a reaction from head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Erik Spoelstra speaks on Nikola Jovic's “karma” on the Heat

Jovic would lead the team off the bench with 15 points as he shot six of 11 from the field to go along with seven rebounds, but it was the go-ahead bucket from the 21-year-old that wrapped a bow on his performance. Miami was down by two with nine seconds left as Duncan Robinson found Jovic wide open after a Terry Rozier screen that freed him for the bucket and the foul, which the free throw gave them a one-point lead.

It was a masterful play call by Spoelstra, who rewarded the efforts of Jovic with getting the game-winning shot, especially with Heat star Jimmy Butler missing the game with an ankle injury. Spoelstra would call it positive “karma” for Jovic as even with being benched, he worked hard behind the scenes and played hard, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“I’m just looking at the efforts, I’m looking at the process,” Spoelstra said. “Then that generates the karma of the game. Now the ball finds him and he makes some really important plays. It wasn’t only that play at the end. They were doing such a great job of denying Terry and Tyler, we didn’t have any other triggers. We rebounded and Niko brought the ball up the court, he got a lob to Bam [Adebayo] and the next time down he ends up finishing a tough layup against [Rudy] Gobert.”

“But it’s the karma of the game,” Spoelstra continued. “You do the right things throughout the course of it, you hope the basketball gods are watching.”

Nikola Jovic runs through last offensive play that led to the Heat's win

Jovic had been gaining chemistry with the Heat's starting lineup at the power forward position as he was slotted in place for the second half of last season. It had been a slow start for the former first-round pick, but he really picked it up against Minnesota and talked more about the play design from his head coach, calling it “easy” in a video posted by the team's X, formerly Twitter, account.

“Spo had a great play,” Jovic said. “He told me I might have a chance and if I get it, I have to take it. Duncan [Robinson] told me he was going to pass it and Tyler [Herro] told me to shoot it. So yeah, I kind of went off a back screen, I was open and made it.”

The Heat would have another poor third quarter performance, but it was helped by Jovic, as while he was on the floor, they outscored the Timberwolves by 10 points. For Spoelstra, this is the type of outing he expects from the Serbian-born player night in and night out.

“This is the standard now,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t want to retreat, I don’t want to have to do things to get something out of players. He was very good tonight from the detail standpoint, the effort standpoint, rebounding, size, defending multiple efforts.”

Nikola Jovic on his true thoughts on being benched by Heat

As alluded to before, Jovic had been benched in the second half in losses to the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets before not starting at all against Minnesota. Haywood Highsmith would take his place as Kevin Love was also in the starting lineup due to the injury to Butler, and Jovic was candid in admitting it was tough to be benched.

“It was hard,” Jovic said Sunday. “I guess Spo just wanted to change the lineup and stuff. He told me to stay ready and I stayed ready. They told me to just be me and that’s what I did. I got in the game, I did what I do in transition, help on defense, rebound and that’s it. It worked out this game.”

“Spo was on me,” Jovic continued. “As the youngest guy, I have to be the guy who brings the intensity. I just had to show them that I can do it and that I can help this team win. You got to stay locked into the whole season.”

Heat teammates share how “proud” they are of Nikola Jovic

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. made his return to the lineup after dealing with a stomach illness suffered in Mexico and was in the process of returning to game shape. However, he would speak about his fellow teammate and mentioned how “proud” he was of him as they were standing next to each other in the locker room at the Target Center, per The Miami Herald.

“I’m really proud of this guy right here to my left,” Jaquez said. “I just kept telling him, ‘Man, don’t focus on anything else but just get a rebound, get a rebound, get a rebound.’ That’s what he did tonight. Obviously, the big finish at the end. But he works so hard, man. I’m just really happy for him to have this moment.”

If there is someone who you want the confidence of besides your head coach, it is the captain of the team, who is considered the cornerstone of the Heat in Bam Adebayo. Jovic had been playing alongside him in the starting front court last season and to start the current year and acknowledged how much of a roller coaster it has been for the young forward.

“I’m proud of Niko,” Adebayo said. “It’s been an up-and-down couple of games for him. So just happy to see him finally flourish and get that moment.”

Will Nikola Jovic be a Heat starter again?

The question now is if Jovic will stay in a role off the bench or return to the starting lineup, as Spoelstra was asked after the win over the Timberwolves. As probably expected, he would not have a straight answer as Spoelstra's teams in the past have had continuously changing rotations, especially last year due to injuries as Miami had over 30 different starting lineups.

“We’re day-to-day and I guess that’s the best place to live right now,” Spoelstra said.

So far this season, Jovic has averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arch. While he would not commit to putting Jovic with the rest of the starters, he was no doubt encouraged by his performance.

“Those are all good things,” Spoelstra said. “I love to see players develop some grit from an NBA season. Now he has the other thing, can you deal with some success? It’s only one game, so that’s his next challenge.”

At any rate, the Heat snapped a three-game losing streak and look to build off the win as they face the Pistons, which will be the first game for them in the In-Season Tournament in the quest for the NBA Cup.