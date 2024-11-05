It was a stinger for fans to watch as the Miami Heat lost to the Sacramento Kings, 111-110, as Domantas Sabonis made the go-ahead bucket with 0.7 seconds left in the game. Despite being a night of celebration for Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Nikola Jovic being recognized for their medals at the Olympics, Jimmy Butler and others discuss what went wrong and the concerning trend of their third quarters.

It was another game for Miami where they played well in the first half but fell apart in the third period as this one was no different despite leading by 13 at halftime, they were outscored 37-17 in the next frame. Butler would say after the game, as he and Tyler Herro led the team with 27 points, that their poor offense dictates the defense, which is what happened Monday night.

“When we ain't making shots, that's normally when teams start to go on runs,” Butler said. “We don't get back We don't defensive rebound it. It is a defensive thing, but for us, it's more offense when we don't see that ball going through that basket. I think that mentally, we have to be stronger and tougher to get stops still. And I think that's the main problem. That's what you see in the third quarter.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on what's needed to heal third quarter struggles

Despite the Heat's last win over the Wizards, it has been a constant trend as entering this game, Miami had “the NBA's third-worst third-quarter net rating, being outscored by 25.7 points per 100 possessions in the period,” per Anthony Chiang. When head coach Erik Spoelstra was asked after the loss to the Kings what was leading to the struggles during the period, he would mention how they needed to “take a stand.”

“I don't know, we've looked at everything,” Spoelstra said. “At just some point, you just have to take a stand to say enough is enough with these third quarters. We played a great half again. You know, I feel like we out-played them in those other quarters, it's just, we're gonna have to figure it out. We're gonna have to figure it out. You know, it's three straight games where you have to call the first time out, and it just takes a little bit of the wind out of your sails. But that said, still, it's not all going to go perfectly. I thought we responded much better in the fourth quarter, if you take the lead, go up five points, then up three. You know, you should win those games, and we just weren't able to.”

Heat's Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo on having short-term memory from loss

Herro, who people had debated his role with the team, had another impressive performance with 27 points as he said to ClutchPoints that despite the disappointment, there are still aspects to take away and build from. It will be vital as after Monday, the team will be on a six-game road trip.

“I mean, we can always take something from a game like this,” Herro said. “But definitely have to move on to the next game. We leave tomorrow for a six-game road trip, and it's an important one. Early in the season, we got to get some wins on the road.”

As for Adebayo, who finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, he would say to ClutchPoints that Miami needs to move on from the result despite how winnable it was while also figuring out the problems in the third quarter.

“Both,” Adebayo said. “Short-term memory, but also because we got to move on to the next game. But just remember that we emphasize these third quarters. We have to get off to a great start.”

At any rate, the Heat are now 3-3 as they embark on a six-game road trip that starts Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns.