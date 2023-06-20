The Miami Heat made an improbable run to the 2023 NBA Finals before losing in five games to the Denver Nuggets despite the brilliance of Jimmy Butler in the postseason. While others such as Bam Adebayo and Gabe Vincent contributed throughout the playoffs, it became crystal clear in the final series that Butler needs some help in order to take this team to the Promised Land. Recent reports claim the Heat are confident in landing Damian Lillard if he tells the Portland Trail Blazers he wants out, but it appears Pat Riley doesn't really have any plans to add another star to the mix for the time being.

Speaking on Tuesday to the media, Riley essentially said the offensive burden will likely continue to be on Butler's shoulders.

Via 5 Reasons Sports:

“You're right. I would like to try to get him more support…. But right now, it's on his shoulders. And that happens with a lot of great players. I would like to pick the perfect complement to him, but it's not that easy.”

The Heat was heavily linked to a Bradley Beal trade as well, but he ended up going to the Phoenix Suns instead. While Dame seems to be the most realistic target, he's yet to actually request a trade and it remains to be seen if that will even happen.

The reality is Miami ran out of gas in the Finals with a bunch of undrafted players as Butler's supporting cast. Don't get me wrong, the likes of Vincent, Max Strus, and even Caleb Martin are solid players, but there is no question Jimmy Buckets needs a legitimate running mate to pair with him and Bam Adebayo.