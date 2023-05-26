A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Due to the fact that the Miami Heat have lost back-to-back games to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, it’s easy to overlook the great things Jimmy Butler has done to lead his team to where they are right now. This does not come as a complete shock considering how in the NBA, you’re mostly only as good as you’re last win.

For former NBA champion turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, however, he has no intention of setting aside Butler’s amazing accomplishments this season. As a matter of fact, Big Perk believes that the Heat star is well on his way to establishing one of the most iconic NBA Playoffs runs of all time:

“I’m going with Jimmy Butler, far as the individual story,” Perkins said. “… If he can complete the mission and win the NBA championship along with the Finals MVP, this might be one of the greatest individual runs by a player in NBA history.”

I see no lies here. Then again, Perkins did pose a couple of major caveats here. In order for Big Perk to fully embellish Jimmy Butler with his GOAT-level praise, Perkins wants the 33-year-old to win his first-ever NBA title first. It goes without saying that Butler will only be able to put himself in a position to compete for a championship if the Heat are able to take down the Celtics in the East Finals.

Butler and Co. are still in the driver’s seat in this series, but there’s also no denying that they’re facing a lot more pressure now than they were when they were up 3-0. Simply put, the Miami Heat cannot afford to lose Game 6 at home on Saturday.