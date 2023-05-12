Miami Heat fans avert your eyes. The infamous Scott Foster will once again be on the court with Jimmy Butler and Co. as they look to close out the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Incredibly, the Heat have lost 10 straight games that Foster has officiated, and have just one win in 13 games dating back to last season. That includes a Game 2 loss to the Knicks earlier in the series. It should be noted that the Heat were favored in just one of those 10 straight losses but covered the spread in only two of those games.

Foster was the lead referee in three of the Heat’s playoff losses last season, including a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals that ended Miami’s season.

The Heat are the home team in Game 6, which is another thing to keep in mind when it comes to this statistic. Miami was the home team in three of the aforementioned 13 games Foster officiated, all three of them losses to the Celtics.

NBA referees often get criticized, but Scott Foster might be the one that hears it the most from fans. If the Heat are unable to win Game 6 and advance to the conference finals for a second consecutive season, don’t be surprised if a lot of fans are quick to blame Foster and say Miami had to play against two teams instead of one.

Game 6 between the Heat and the Knicks tips off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time Thursday night.