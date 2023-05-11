Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Nothing is going to stop Jimmy Butler from helping the Miami Heat close out their series with the New York Knicks Friday.

The veteran forward is currently battling an ankle sprain and was previously listed as questionable for Game 6. But, he’s now been upgraded to probable, as reported by Ira Winderman.

Erik Spoelstra’s squad had the chance to book their spot in the conference finals Wednesday but the Knicks got the last laugh at Madison Square Garden with a 112-103 victory, with the series now shifting back to South Beach. Miami has a 3-2 lead.

Butler is absolutely balling out in these playoffs, averaging 31.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.6 assists while shooting 39% from long range and 55% from the field. However, the 33-year-old didn’t look as dominant offensively in Game 5, registering 19 points in 42 minutes of action.

Jimmy Buckets initially hurt his ankle in the series opener in the Big Apple, proceeding to finish the contest with 25 points, 11 boards, and four assists. He ultimately missed Game 2 because of the injury but returned in Game 3.

It’s no secret Butler is the heart and soul of this Heat roster and without him, there isn’t really that one guy who can go off for 25+ points. We also have to remember Butler is the ultimate competitor. It would take a lot of pain to prevent him from stepping on the floor.

In this second-round series, Jimmy Butler is putting up 24.8 points, seven boards, 6.5 dimes, and two steals per night in five outings. Game 6 tips off at 7:30 PM ET at Kaseya Arena Friday.