The Miami Heat are on the brink of elimination in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday. If the Heat lose, Stephen A Smith believes Damian Lillard is the key answer for them going forward.

"Damian Lillard, easy choice… he's got a legit 6 years easy left in his career … And Portland, let him out of prison. Let him out of Trail Blazer prison." Stephen A. Smith on who the Heat should target this offseason if they lose in the NBA Finalspic.twitter.com/n0gaySCXN2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 12, 2023

“Damian Lillard is a superstar. Damian Lillard is a closer. Damian Lillard is a basketball sniper… If the Miami Heat got their hands on Damian Lillard, and managed to keep Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo along the way, we might be having a different conversation during these NBA Finals.”

Stephen A Smith believes that Damian Lillard to the Heat is the primary move that could propel Miami over the top. He emphasizes that they would have to find a way to keep Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo; if they did, Lillard would make them a perennial NBA Finals contender.

Smith also makes sure to emphasize that this wouldn't just be a good move for Miami, but for Lillard as well. He is tired of watching Lillard waste his years playing in the Pacific Northwest in a small market like the Portland Trailblazers. He believes that Lillard's career will be wasted if he doesn't get out of the ‘prison' that is Rip City as soon as possible.

Heat fans and players alike are undoubtedly still focused on the NBA Finals and trying to make an improbable comeback against the Denver Nuggets. Down 3-1, it would be historic to come back against this Nuggets team that has simply looked a lot better than the Heat throughout.

For now, Miami will try to salvage their NBA Finals lives, but it looks unlikely that they will survive. Thus, it will soon be time for the Heat to look at trying to acquire Damian Lillard.