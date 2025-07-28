The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with their fair share of drama early in training camp, as they are currently embroiled in a highly publicized contract dispute with Micah Parsons that is stealing headlines. On Monday morning, however, the team was dealt a crushing injury update involving veteran offensive lineman Robert Jones, which will have a significant impact on star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jones emerged as a key starter on the Miami Dolphins' offensive line in 2024, earning him a one-year, $4.75 million contract from the Cowboys this offseason. Throughout the start of training camp, Jones had been working with Dallas' starting offensive line unit, but he suffered a broken bone in his neck that will force him to miss two to three months of action.

“Sources: Cowboys guard Rob Jones, who has been working with the starting unit during the early part of training camp, broke a bone in his neck during Sunday’s practice and now is expected to miss 2-3 months, per Todd Archer and me,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Cowboys must find way to protect Dak Prescott without Robert Jones

Jones was initially believed to be a depth piece on the Cowboys' offensive line, but he instead appeared to be trending towards starting for them. Now that he's out, it seems like the path has been cleared for Tyler Booker, who was selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, to earn a starting job in front of Prescott.

This obviously isn't how Dallas wanted things to unfold, and their o-line depth is going to be tested right out of the gate. Jones will return at some point later this season, but in his absence, the Cowboys may be forced to rely on their new star rookie Booker, with the hope being that he can find his footing right out of the gate and keep Prescott standing upright under center behind him.