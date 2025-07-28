The learning curve is high for New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart, and he is making the most out of his first training camp. It helps a lot that he is surrounded by established teammates, including fellow quarterback Jameis Winston.

On Sunday, Dart had ample time on the field to strut his stuff. He led several drives by staying aggressive and running the ball. In the final play, he replaced Winston and delivered a touchdown.

When asked about being taken out in favor of the Giants' newcomer, the 31-year-old Winston had a hilarious self-deprecating response while also throwing shade at a former teammate.

“You know, I'm used to it. If you remember in New Orleans, I used to drive the team all the way down the field, and Taysom Hill used to come in and run quarterback power and scoring touchdowns. So I'm like ‘Hey, Jaxson is like Taysom Hill,'” said Winston.

“Taysom is from Idaho, but Jaxson is (from) Utah. I was like, ‘It's that Utah connection. Every time I have a good drive, they gonna take me out and put a kid from Utah in to come score a touchdown.'”

Hill played college ball at BYU, which is located in Utah.

"Every time I have a good drive, they're going to take me out and put a kid from Utah in to score a touchdown" 😭 Jameis Winston compares Jaxson Dart to Taysom Hill when asked about Dart entering to score a TD today: pic.twitter.com/bdHBfi4lFC — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's good to see Winston, always a good source for a good soundbite, still having a sense of humor despite being outshone by a young teammate.

For his part, the 22-year-old Dart continues to soak in the lessons during training camp.

“I can definitely feel a difference in the first day (of training camp) to even today. Just that the game’s starting to slow down a little bit the more that I get comfortable with the plays and the system,” said the 25th overall pick in a report from New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy.

Still, regardless of how well Winston and Dart perform in training camp, it seems both Winston and Dart will remain as backups to star quarterback Russell Wilson. The 10-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal in the offseason.