As fans of the Miami Heat lock in their predictions for the upcoming season, there are still some injuries that concern that have been lingering since he end of their last campaign. Before people can predict any kind of Heat record for this season, what's the deal with the injuries to stars Terry Rozier and Nikola Jovic?

Rozier was acquired before the trade deadline last season after a productive stint with the Charlotte Hornets to fill in the point guard spot as Kyle Lowry was involved in the deal. However, he would finish the season missing the last 11 games including the postseason due to a neck injury though he told the media Wednesday that he is “fully cleared to play 5-on-5” according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

“Where I’m at right now is just about fully, fully, fully cleared to play 5-on-5,” Rozier said. “But I am doing every on-court activity, playing a little bit of 3-on-3. So I figure in the next couple weeks, I’ll be graduating to 5-on-5. I feel great.”

As for the young star in Jovic, he suffered from an ankle and foot injury that he suffered in a offseason workout in Miami in June. However, Jovic would play for the Serbian national team in the Paris Olympics where he won the bronze medal as the 21-year old said that he is “almost fully healthy.”

“I would say I’m almost fully healthy,” Jovic said. “Of course, there’s a little ligament that still has to be 100 percent. They told me it would take a little bit more time, but it shouldn’t be an issue. Basically I’m 100 percent.”

Heat's Terry Rozier on wanting to further build chemistry with team

Rozier who broke his silence in July after the injury is considered to be the “move” that could take the Heat over the edge as they look for a complimentary piece for Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. He was starting to put it all together until the neck injury stalled the chemistry forming with Miami which he is hoping to do once training camp starts at the end of September.

“I’m a gamer, I’m a hooper,” Rozier said. “I think getting my wind up is the most important thing. But once we all come into camp together, just getting that full camp together is the most important thing. Not me trying to learn how to play five on five again, I’ll be fine. I think it’s just me getting with the other guys and getting on that level so we can play the right way, play together.”

In the 31 games Rozier played for the Heat, he averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and one steal per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three-point range. His timeline was sporadic during the end of the season where the stiffness in the neck region turned into spasms which made Rozier's chances to come back last season even less likely to happen.

However, with a full offseason of recovery and a training camp to further solidify the connection with the rest of the team, he could further be the piece that keeps the Heat in contention in the Eastern Conference.

Heat's Nikola Jovic on the state of his injuries heading into the season

Besides the big three in Miami and Rozier, fans are hoping to see big jumps made by their young stars whether it be Jaime Jaquez Jr. heading into his sophomore campaign or Jovic who is entering his third season with the team. He would say Wednesday how there was a chance he was not even going to play for the Serbian national team in the Olympics.

“I had a little fracture,” Jovic said via The Miami Herald. “It was not just a normal sprained ankle, it was a little fracture that I had. I did the MRIs and everything, at that point they weren’t sure if I was going to make it in the Olympics. But my biggest goal was to just be there and be with the team and help them as much as I can and play.”

“We flew to Paris and I knew I was not in great shape because I hadn’t played in awhile,” Jovic continued. “My foot maybe wasn’t ready for a big role and we knew all that, and coach understands everything. But he still wanted me to go, he still believed I could help as much as I can and that’s what I did.”

How the Heat are taking precaution with Jovic

The young Heat star would provide the initial great news of his injury amidst the run with Serbia as he's looking to make the next jump with the team. In the second half of last season, Jovic started to see a lot more time in the starting lineup at the four spot next to Adebayo which was a position that saw multiple people play in like Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith.

However, it is likely that Jovic will keep that starting spot going into the 2024-25 season unless there is any setbacks with any injuries he suffered during the offseason. He would further say Wednesday that they are still taking as much precaution with his foot in his offseason work with the team.

“We’re making sure that my foot is good after every practice because the injury I had is of course not a joke and we really don’t want any new problems with it,” Jovic said. “So during training camp, I wouldn’t say I’m going to sit down or anything, but of course you just want to make sure that everything is good. If something starts hurting by any chance, I’ll probably need to step away. But I don’t think that will be the case and I’m really looking forward to being 100 percent and giving everything I have.”

At any rate, the Heat prepare for upcoming season as media day is Sept. 30 at Kaseya Center leading to training camp which will be at the Bahamas starting Oct. 1.