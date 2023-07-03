Damian Lillard has officially requested a trade out of the Portland Trailblazers. No one is more excited after his announcement than fans of the Miami Heat. The South Beach faithful have been going nuts on Twitter ever since and they were even easter egg-hunting a Josh Richardson post.

The Miami Heat are expected to land Damian Lillard from the Blazers. Although, the star has not fully announced the trade with his agency. Even general manager Joe Cronin is still looking for suitors as he expects a great trade package in exchange for his franchise superstar.

These have not stopped the Heat fans from speculating. A Josh Richardson post was tweeted out by the team and everyone went ballistic. They spotted that the guard had his number removed from the graphic. Damian Lillard dons the same number zero that Richardson wore during his stint. The fans had a field day of speculation.

Several fans were wondering where the number was on the graphic.

“Where is his number,” and “Why didn’t y’all post his number,” were the most common replies to the tweet.

Wheres his number 👀 — Carlos (@305Karlitos) July 2, 2023

Some members of the Heat faithful were not as cryptic as the others as they called out the social media team.

Why didn’t y’all post his number 🤔 — Glen Zariczny (@glenz_27) July 2, 2023

“Announce dame to heat already,” they declared.

announce dame to heat already — 2KGOD290➐ (@2kren290) July 2, 2023

Even Josh Richardson caught a stray because of the graphic. “Right now we're not interested in anything that isn't Dame,” a member of the Heat faithful said.

Right now we're not interested in anything that isn't Dame 😒💭 — Rei Russo (@LegacyOfRei) July 2, 2023

A Miami Heat for-lifer also jumped the gun about Damian Lillard's landing spot.

oh idk it’s somewhere i think pic.twitter.com/pZDlmgtEjq — he’s just ash (@sherzzzx) July 3, 2023

The fans are already awaiting a new number zero in South Beach. Will they get a championship banner out of it?